or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Wynonna Judd
OK LogoNEWS

Wynonna Judd Says 'I Lost Myself' Trying to Help Imprisoned Daughter Grace Through Addiction and Legal Battles: 'I Can't Save Her'

Wynonna Judd, Grace Kelley
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd opened up about her relationship with Grace Kelley.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Wynonna Judd "lost herself" while trying to help her daughter.

The country singer opened up about her relationship with her estranged daughter, Grace Kelley, who is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"I became so consumed with worrying about Grace — where she was, if she was safe, if she was alive — that I lost myself," she expressed of navigating her daughter's legal battles and addiction over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Grace Kelley
Source: MEGA

Grace Kelley is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence.

Kelley, whom Judd shares with her first husband, Arch Kelley III, has battled addiction for several years, prompting constant worry.

"I would be packing to go on the road, and I would cry and think I couldn’t leave in case she needed me," Wynonna spilled to AARP.

Wynonna and Grace's relationship drifted significantly after Grace accused her mother's second husband of molesting her as a child, claiming the singer failed to protect her.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Can't Save Her'

Wynonna Judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd doesn't even know where her daughter is.

Wynonna split from D.R. Roach in 2007 after he was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child.

“I had to learn I can’t save her. Right now, I don’t know where she is,” she confessed.

While the mother and daughter are not on speaking terms, Wynonna is taking care of Grace's 4-year-old daughter, Kaliyah, with her third husband, Cactus Moser.

MORE ON:
Wynonna Judd

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Miss Her Desperately'

Wynonna Judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd said she misses her daughter 'desperately.'

Despite the tension in their relationship, Wynonna said she tries to “show up, no matter what" for Grace, who was pregnant with her second child in incarceration.

"You try to stay present and try to fully engage with your daughter, who you can’t do anything for," she revealed.

Wynonna previously opened up about their tense relationship while promoting her upcoming album, The Hard Truth, admitting, "I miss her desperately."

Wynonna Judd
Source: MEGA

Wynonna Judd was 'heartbroken' about her rift with her daughter.

Wynonna noted that she found out about her daughter's pregnancy along with the rest of the world when Grace filed to be released from custody while she gave birth.

“I don’t know anything,” she said in another interview. "I’m heartbroken, and she cut me off a year ago. I’m walking a very interesting walk right now, where I absolutely know very little. As a matter of fact, I learned about it on TikTok."

The star noted that she hoped her daughter would "find healing” and “quit blaming [her]."

"She’s 30. There comes a point when you can’t blame anymore," she noted. "You have to take a look at yourself."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.