Wynonna Judd Says 'I Lost Myself' Trying to Help Imprisoned Daughter Grace Through Addiction and Legal Battles: 'I Can't Save Her'
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET
Wynonna Judd "lost herself" while trying to help her daughter.
The country singer opened up about her relationship with her estranged daughter, Grace Kelley, who is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence for driving with a suspended or revoked license.
"I became so consumed with worrying about Grace — where she was, if she was safe, if she was alive — that I lost myself," she expressed of navigating her daughter's legal battles and addiction over the years.
Kelley, whom Judd shares with her first husband, Arch Kelley III, has battled addiction for several years, prompting constant worry.
"I would be packing to go on the road, and I would cry and think I couldn’t leave in case she needed me," Wynonna spilled to AARP.
Wynonna and Grace's relationship drifted significantly after Grace accused her mother's second husband of molesting her as a child, claiming the singer failed to protect her.
'I Can't Save Her'
Wynonna split from D.R. Roach in 2007 after he was charged with aggravated sexual battery against a child.
“I had to learn I can’t save her. Right now, I don’t know where she is,” she confessed.
While the mother and daughter are not on speaking terms, Wynonna is taking care of Grace's 4-year-old daughter, Kaliyah, with her third husband, Cactus Moser.
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'I Miss Her Desperately'
Despite the tension in their relationship, Wynonna said she tries to “show up, no matter what" for Grace, who was pregnant with her second child in incarceration.
"You try to stay present and try to fully engage with your daughter, who you can’t do anything for," she revealed.
Wynonna previously opened up about their tense relationship while promoting her upcoming album, The Hard Truth, admitting, "I miss her desperately."
Wynonna noted that she found out about her daughter's pregnancy along with the rest of the world when Grace filed to be released from custody while she gave birth.
“I don’t know anything,” she said in another interview. "I’m heartbroken, and she cut me off a year ago. I’m walking a very interesting walk right now, where I absolutely know very little. As a matter of fact, I learned about it on TikTok."
The star noted that she hoped her daughter would "find healing” and “quit blaming [her]."
"She’s 30. There comes a point when you can’t blame anymore," she noted. "You have to take a look at yourself."