Ashley Tisdale Says It's 'Very Cool' to Be Pregnant at the Same Time as Former Best Friend Vanessa Hudgens
Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens may not be best friends anymore, but the pregnant blonde beauty admitted it's "very cool" that the High School Musical costars are expecting at the same time.
The mom-of-one touched on the coincidence while doing a Q&A with fans on the night on Monday, May 20.
"How cool is it that you and Vanessa are having babies at the same time?!" a fan asked, to which Tisdale, 38, replied, "It’s very cool! I’m so excited for her and this new chapter in her life."
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum — who shares daughter Jupiter with husband Christopher French, 42 — announced her second pregnancy in March, the same month Hudgens, 35, revealed she and husband Cole Tucker, 27, were expecting.
Though the former costars used to be super close, Tisdale admitted on a March episode of Watch What Happens Live that she hasn't seen Hudgens "in a long time."
"You know, like I think, obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, she has a full-time job," the actress added, hinting at a falling out.
Fans first suspected they were no longer close after Tisdale didn't attend the singer-actress' 2023 wedding to Tucker.
Though it's unclear what happened between the girls, some people believe the Frenshe founder's friendship with Hudgens' ex Austin Butler, 32, could be to blame.
The Spring Breakers actress dated Butler from 2011 to 2019, but Tisdale is still pals with the Elvis lead.
Oddly enough, less than a week after Tisdale's Bravo confession, Hudgens talked about lasting friendships while acting as a red carpet correspondent for the 2024 Oscars.
While chatting with Jodie Foster, 61, about her character in Nyad, the Oscar winner explained, "The real Bonnie [Stoll] and Diana [Nyad] are just these awesome friends. They’ve known each other forever, they were lovers for a very short period in their life and then they became family. They are kind of like frick and frack, and I think that’s true with a lot of my friends. I feel like we’re sort of shadows of each other."
"It’s really beautiful and wonderful to see that everlasting long-term relationship with women," Hudgens responded. "That’s beautiful and another female friendship is a real gem, a true prize and the Oscar in itself."