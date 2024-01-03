Zac Efron Recalls 'Iron Claw' Costars 'Messing' With Him by Singing 'High School Musical' Songs on Set: 'I Felt Very Uncomfortable'
High School Musical came back to haunt Zac Efron on the set of The Iron Claw.
In an interview published on Wednesday, January 3, the former Disney star revealed how his costars in the new wrestling film would tease him by singing songs from the 2006 franchise.
“People like to do that to mess with me. It’s pretty funny,” he said about Harris Dickinson’s joke. “We had a scene where we show up to a party where Stanley, I think, is singing a song. He performed it live, and then they just continued to move on to another song, and it was something from High School Musical.”
“I had to stay in character while that was going on, and everybody else was just losing it. The camera was on me, and I was just trying to stay in character. It put me in [my character] Kevin's shoes a little bit. I felt very uncomfortable,” Efron revealed.
In The Iron Claw, Efron played Kevin Von Erich while Dickinson and Jeremy Allen White played his brothers, with the famous trio telling the shocking story of the family’s wrestling dynasty.
In addition to recalling his costar’s hilarious prank during the sit-down, Efron discussed how the High School Musical movies helped him nail his role in the A24 film.
“Dancing and wrestling are surprisingly similar. There's a choreographed element to both, and the more you do it, the better you get,” he said, referencing how he learned to bust a move on the Disney Channel set.
“Also, just the sense of moving with a partner: Sometimes you lead, and sometimes you're holding on to the other guy. The learning curve for wrestling is you just go for it. For stuff like climbing up on the ropes and jumping off, you’ve just got to nut up and go for it. There's no real practicing,” he explained.
Another thing the star had to get comfortable with was performing in just a speedo for multiple scenes.
“It doesn’t leave much to the imagination! I got pretty beat up, but you feel like a warrior. It’s kind of fun,” he said of the skimpy outfit.
Efron and his costars received many positive reviews for their performance, however, he admitted he didn't know much about the sport before booking the role.
“Growing up, I wasn't allowed to watch wrestling. My parents didn't like it because my brother and I would then start wrestling. But we snuck it. The Iron Claw is about the Von Erich family. These guys completely changed the world of wrestling,” he said.
W Magazine interviewed Efron.