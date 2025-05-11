Zac and Dylan Efron 'Have Made a Huge Effort' to Bond With Half-Siblings Olivia and Henry
Zac Efron has cemented his status not just as a Hollywood heartthrob, but as the ultimate big brother to his younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry. The star has taken on a doting mentor role for his younger clan.
"They are one of Hollywood's happiest blended families," an insider told Life & Style.
"They both adore their little brother and sister. There's such a massive age gap, so it would be easy to be quite detached, but Zac and [younger brother] Dylan have both made a huge effort to bond with them," the insider added.
The High School Musical star morphed from a teen sensation into a versatile actor, gracing screens with notable performances in The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. Yet, home life has always kept him grounded.
But Dylan, 33, isn't just along for the ride either. He's busy making a name for himself in the entertainment world as a fitness influencer and outdoor adventurer, building a solid presence on YouTube and Instagram.
And let's not forget his collaboration with Zac on the Netflix series Down to Earth with Zac Efron, where the two explore the world together.
"Dylan has more free time so he's able to be around a lot more, just because Zac is usually going from one set to another. But anytime Zac isn't working, he makes visiting home a huge priority," the source explained.
The brotherly bond is stronger than ever — praising each other online and in interviews seems to be a family pastime.
Zac told People, "This movie is about brothers, at the core of it, and you know, I'm a big brother myself. I love him to death. But there's a certain kind of relationship — I don't know, it's just the brother bond."
"Family is everything to him," the insider confirmed.
"You can see that in the way he's always kept Dylan so close. He's his biggest supporter and fan, he's always talking Dylan up," they added.
Zac even played a pivotal role in kickstarting Dylan's social media career. "He helped him launch his YouTube channel and has done a lot to promote him and encourage him to go after a career in the business too. He's also teamed up with him on shows and helped get him jobs," the insider dished.
His caring big brother mentality extends to their much younger half-siblings, Olivia and Henry, from their father's second marriage.
"He's the older brother and he sees it as his duty to look out for Dylan," the insider adds. "And it will be the same with Olivia and Henry. He'll be there for them for whatever they need."