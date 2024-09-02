5 of Zac Efron's Craziest Stunts and Health Scares: Breaking His Jaw, Dealing With Substance Abuse Issues and More

With his sudden rise to prominence in the early 2000s due to High School Musical's success and his past relationship with his costar Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron felt the weight of the world on his shoulders. His continuous work in the industry also led him to use substances so he could cope with being in the public eye.

In 2013, he entered rehab to deal with his alcohol and substance abuse issues at the age of 25.

“It’s a never-ending struggle,” Efron told The Hollywood Reporter after his rehab stint. “I was drinking a lot, way too much.”

The Hairspray star, 36, added, “I mean, you’re in your 20s, single, going through life in Hollywood, you know? Everything is thrown at you. I wouldn’t take anything back; I needed to learn everything I did.”

Efron joined Alcoholics Anonymous, and he told The Hollywood Reporter how the group helped him change his life and become more comfortable in his "own skin."