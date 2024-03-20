'Have Mercy!': Handsome Zac Efron Sends Pulses Racing as He Cuddles With His Little Sister at the Beach: Photos

The Iron Claw actor has stayed close to his family members throughout his rise to fame. "My mom and dad, they're the reason I'm here today," Zac explained of his mother, Starla Baskett and his father, David Efron — who divorced in 2016 — during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The patriarch later remarried and had two more children.

"They believed in me when I don't know how they did. It must've been difficult to drive me back and forth to auditions when I was 15, three hours from the Arroyo Grande out here, just to have such a small shot," the former Disney Channel star continued.

"They believed in me, and they stuck with me, by my side, through all of it," Zac added of his loved ones.