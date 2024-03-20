'Have Mercy!': Handsome Zac Efron Sends Pulses Racing as He Cuddles With His Little Sister at the Beach: Photos
Zac Efron just made the internet collectively swoon.
The heartthrob, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 19, to share a sweet video of himself and his equally as handsome brother Dylan Efron spending quality time at the beach with their little half-sister Olivia.
"First day of spring ☀️," Zac captioned the adorable video of their family day in the picturesque location, where he and the 32-year-old swung the toddler, 4, between them. In another heartwarming moment, the High School Musical alum gave Olivia a big kiss on the cheek.
"Bro, it has to be illegal to look that good 😩😩," one fan commented below the clip.
"Have mercy!" a second person penned.
"My ovaries 🥵🥵," a third social media user chimed in about the hunky brothers.
"Sorry what was the video about? I was severely distracted 😂," another person jokingly wrote.
"Aww you will make a great dad ❤," a fifth fan gushed.
The Iron Claw actor has stayed close to his family members throughout his rise to fame. "My mom and dad, they're the reason I'm here today," Zac explained of his mother, Starla Baskett and his father, David Efron — who divorced in 2016 — during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The patriarch later remarried and had two more children.
"They believed in me when I don't know how they did. It must've been difficult to drive me back and forth to auditions when I was 15, three hours from the Arroyo Grande out here, just to have such a small shot," the former Disney Channel star continued.
"They believed in me, and they stuck with me, by my side, through all of it," Zac added of his loved ones.
"And I think they sacrificed a lot to support me throughout the years,” he shared. "So to have them here and to both be here in person is ... it makes me emotional, man. It's very special. It means the world to me.”
The 17 Again actor has also credited his father for his hard work ethic.
“My parents love me in very different ways,” Zac said in a 2016 interview. "But they checked every box. My dad always taught me to be driven. I was always the shortest kid at school. Always the worst kid on the team. I'd come home after practice and my dad would build a basketball hoop. Then we'd go out and shoot 100 free throws. Pretty soon every time I got fouled I would make my free throws."