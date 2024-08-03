Zac Efron Taken to Hospital After 'Minor Swimming Incident' at Spain Villa

Efron is no stranger to taking a risk, especially when it comes to his own stunts. He got into the best shape of his life for the 2017 action comedy Baywatch, but he found rehearsing for Iron Claw, a movie about wrestling, to be particularly tough.

"It was one of the most challenging things I've ever done, physically," he said. "I was turning purple in parts — they would just cover it in makeup."