Zac Efron Taken to Hospital After 'Minor Swimming Incident' at Spain Villa

Source: mega

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital after a swimming incident in Ibiza, Spain, but he's doing just fine, a source said.

By:

Aug. 3 2024, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary message after a "minor swimming incident" at a villa in Ibiza, Spain, on Friday, August 2, a news outlet reported.

Source: mega

Zac Efron was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure on August 2.

According to TMZ, the actor, 36, was found inside the swimming pool by two people working at the villa, who later pulled him out of the water. He was then taken to the hospital, but fortunately is doing just fine.

Efron is no stranger to taking a risk, especially when it comes to his own stunts. He got into the best shape of his life for the 2017 action comedy Baywatch, but he found rehearsing for Iron Claw, a movie about wrestling, to be particularly tough.

"It was one of the most challenging things I've ever done, physically," he said. "I was turning purple in parts — they would just cover it in makeup."

Source: mega

Zac Efron is doing OK after the incident, a source said.

He also said watching his intake while filming Baywatch took a toll on him. "That Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really attainable. There’s just too little water in the skin. Like, it’s fake; it looks CGI’d. And that required Lasix, powerful diuretics, to achieve. So I don’t need to do that. I much prefer to have an extra, you know, 2 to 3 percent body fat," he said in a 2022 interview with Men's Health.

MORE ON:
Zac Efron
Source: mega

Zac Efron said it was tough to film 'Baywatch.'

"I started to develop insomnia, and I fell into a pretty bad depression, for a long time. Something about that experience burned me out. I had a really hard time recentering. Ultimately they chalked it up to taking way too many diuretics for way too long, and it messed something up," he continued.

Source: mega

Zac Efron previously shut down plastic surgery rumors.

The High School Musical alum has recently made headlines over the years due to his changing transformation.

When he was seen in a video looking different, he addressed plastic surgery rumors, explaining he slipped in his house and hit his chin on a granite fountain a few years back.

“The masseters just grew,” he said, referring to the face muscles used for chewing. “They just got really, really big.”

