Zac Efron Looks Youthful While Attending 2024 Olympic Games in Paris After Plastic Surgery Rumors: Photos
Zac Efron looks like his old self again!
On Friday, July 26, the High School Musical alum shared photos from his trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, where he looked like his normal self amid rumors he had plastic surgery.
In one image, the star appeared to watch the Opening Ceremony, which took place on the Seine River. Efron appeared youthful as he smiled while holding an umbrella.
In another, the celeb posed with friends in a museum alongside a portrait of Van Gogh.
As OK! previously reported, fans of the 17 Again actor, 36, rejoiced after Efron stepped out looking great at the June 13, premiere of his new Netflix film, A Family Affair.
"Fillers dissolved, chin/jaw implant swelling gone….oh he’s so back," one user speculated of the heartthrob.
"Finally, he looks normal," another echoed, as one more added, "He looks so much better.”
One user defended the brunette hunk, writing, "Y'all are so weird about this false rumor like the man literally explained how he slipped and cracked his face open and that that's what led to his face looking different."
Despite speculation that Efron had plastic surgery on his jaw, in 2022, the Hairspray leading man said he'd suffered an injury after a freak accident at his home where he shattered his face.
"It was funny," he stated nonchalantly in an interview. "It s----. I almost died, but we're good."
Efron then changed his look again for his role in the 2023 film Iron Claw.
"This movie's a true story, and that man, Kevin Von Erich, he really motivated me to get in shape for this movie," Efron explained of undergoing the full-body transformation for the project. "The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique. It changed wrestling. I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it."
"It was shocking at every point of the transformation. I remember [costar] Harris [Dickinson] and I were walking out of hair and make-up and it was like the first time we had to wear the full kit, and we were both thinking, 'What the h--- are we doing here, man? How did we get into this?'" the Disney alum shared.