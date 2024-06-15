'He's So Back!': Zac Efron Fans Rejoice Over His 'Normal' Looking Face After Plastic Surgery Rumors
Zac Efron is looking better than ever!
Fans of the High School Musical alum, 36, swooned after Efron stepped out for the Thursday, June 13, premiere of his new Netflix film, A Family Affair, looking like his old self again after rampant plastic surgery speculation.
"Fillers dissolved, chin/jaw implant swelling gone….oh he’s so back," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user penned below a photo of Efron.
"Finally, he looks normal," a second person chimed in about the former teen heartthrob's face.
"He looks so much better," a third added.
Other users came to Efron's defense over his seemingly altered appearance. "Y'all are so weird about this false rumor like the man literally explained how he slipped and cracked his face open and that that's what led to his face looking different," one person pointed out.
In 2022, the Hairspray actor revealed he'd suffered an injury after a freak accident at his home where he shattered his jaw. "It was funny," he explained in an interview. "It s----. I almost died, but we're good."
Efron also underwent a shocking transformation to play retired wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the 2023 film Iron Claw. "This movie's a true story, and that man, Kevin Von Erich, he really motivated me to get in shape for this movie," he noted in a 2023 interview. "The physicality he brought to the ring every single day was really unique. It changed wrestling. I knew that was going to be the hardest [thing] for me to master and get right. So, I put everything I had into it."
"It was shocking at every point of the transformation. I remember [costar] Harris [Dickinson] and I were walking out of hair and make-up and it was like the first time we had to wear the full kit, and we were both thinking, 'What the h--- are we doing here, man? How did we get into this?'" the former Disney Channel star added.
"But I think it ended up looking really good and we had a great crew helping us out with that," added Efron. "The hair and make-up team was epic."
Despite his devoted fans not loving his appearance at the time, he didn't pay any attention to the noise. "If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work," Efron explained about the public's reaction to his looks.