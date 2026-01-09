Zach Bryan Drags Ex Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia While Gushing Over New Wife Samantha Leonard in Brutal New Lyrics

Article continues below advertisement

Zach Bryan is rehashing his feud with ex-girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia with scathing new lyrics. The country music artist, 29, released his sixth studio album, Heaven on Top, on Friday, January 9, with several of the album’s 25 tracks aiming at his ex, 26, while celebrating his new life with wife Samantha Leonard Bryan.

Zach Bryan Dragged Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia in New Lyrics

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan targeted his ex-girlfriend, Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia, in new lyrics.

Bryan seemingly targeted LaPaglia on the song “Skin,” where he sings about taking a “blade to my old tattoos” to rid himself of “the blood between me and you.” “I’m taking a blade to my own skin / And I ain’t ever touching yours again,” he says on the track. “How do tattoos take to your skin? Does your higher ground ever sink in? Do you love people just to win when it’s over?”

Zach Bryan Accused His Ex of Talking Bad About Her Friends

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia split in October 2024 after more than a year of dating.

The musician accused the Special Forces star of speaking negatively about her friends in the song. “Do you still talk s--- on all of your friends? / Need to take it all to the chin this time stone-cold sober," he says. Bryan and LaPaglia split in October 2024 after more than a year of dating. Their split was contentious as she later accused her ex of emotional abuse and claimed he offered $12 million and a home to not speak publicly about their relationship.

Zach Bryan Alluded to Meeting Someone 'Evil' in Queens

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan hinted that his ex-girlfriend was 'evil.'

“Plastic Cigarette” seemingly hinted at LaPaglia and Bryan’s June 2023 meeting in Queens, New York, where he recounted, “You were collecting shells out on the bay shore, you know I was a shell before / Deep in the hands of another / My brother had told me to leave but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens.”

Zach Bryan Slammed Brianna LaPaglia's Career

Source: MEGA Zach Bryan seemingly slammed Brianna LaPaglia's career as an online influencer.