Zach Bryan Drags Ex Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia While Gushing Over New Wife Samantha Leonard in Brutal New Lyrics
Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
Zach Bryan is rehashing his feud with ex-girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia with scathing new lyrics.
The country music artist, 29, released his sixth studio album, Heaven on Top, on Friday, January 9, with several of the album’s 25 tracks aiming at his ex, 26, while celebrating his new life with wife Samantha Leonard Bryan.
Zach Bryan Dragged Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia in New Lyrics
Bryan seemingly targeted LaPaglia on the song “Skin,” where he sings about taking a “blade to my old tattoos” to rid himself of “the blood between me and you.”
“I’m taking a blade to my own skin / And I ain’t ever touching yours again,” he says on the track. “How do tattoos take to your skin? Does your higher ground ever sink in? Do you love people just to win when it’s over?”
Zach Bryan Accused His Ex of Talking Bad About Her Friends
The musician accused the Special Forces star of speaking negatively about her friends in the song. “Do you still talk s--- on all of your friends? / Need to take it all to the chin this time stone-cold sober," he says.
Bryan and LaPaglia split in October 2024 after more than a year of dating. Their split was contentious as she later accused her ex of emotional abuse and claimed he offered $12 million and a home to not speak publicly about their relationship.
Zach Bryan Alluded to Meeting Someone 'Evil' in Queens
“Plastic Cigarette” seemingly hinted at LaPaglia and Bryan’s June 2023 meeting in Queens, New York, where he recounted, “You were collecting shells out on the bay shore, you know I was a shell before / Deep in the hands of another / My brother had told me to leave but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens.”
Zach Bryan Slammed Brianna LaPaglia's Career
The song “Slicked Back” appeared to take a swipe at LaPaglia’s life as an online influencer while praising his new wife, whose artwork he’s proudly shared online, singing, “Used to know some folks who put it all online, but you paint landscapes in the evening time.”
He continued to praise his wife, whom he confirmed he married on December 31, 2025, singing, “You’re so cool in my living room/And when you talk trash with your hair slicked back/When I get to h--- or heaven, can I bring my girl?/’Cause she likes romance, good s--, music and ruling the world.”