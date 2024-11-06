or
Brianna Chickenfry Claims Ex-Boyfriend Zach Bryan Blocked Her After Messy Split

Source: MEGA

Briana 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia claimed that her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan blocked her after their split.

Nov. 6 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia claimed her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan did something drastic following their recent messy breakup.

“We r all blocked,” LaPaglia replied in a recent comment on a post from "The BFFs" podcast, which she co-hosts alongside Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and TikTok influencer Josh Richards.

Source: BFFs: Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry/YouTube

The trio claimed Zach Bryan blocked them all after his split from Briana 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.

In response to the drama, "The BFFs" podcast teased a diss track, titled “Smallest Man,” which is set to release on November 6.

Although the lyrics haven’t been revealed, fans quickly speculated that the song could be a about Bryan.

Bryan blocking LaPaglia and her colleagues isn’t surprising, considering the online backlash he’s faced since their breakup went public last month.

The pair first stirred up dating rumors at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards in May, where they were seen together in a photo. One month later, Bryan messaged LaPaglia after she praised his New York City concert.

Source: MEGA

Josh Richards co-hosts 'The BFFs' podcast with Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.

Zach Bryan

LaPaglia later confirmed the relationship on her “PlanBri” podcast, saying, “It’s fun, it’s casual…just wanted to address it because the whole internet is freaking out.”

She added, “We’re just hanging out, having fun…we’ll see where it goes, and I’m happy.”

Signs of their split surfaced in late October when LaPaglia posted a cryptic quote on Instagram: “Life goes on even if you don’t want it to.”

However, she hadn’t anticipated Bryan’s decision to publicly announce their split shortly after.

“Brianna and I have broken up,” Bryan shared in his Instagram Story. “I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart…She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time, and for that I’ll always thank her.”

Source: @briannalapaglia/Instagram

The country singer and the Barstool Sports personality started dating in July 2023.

He went on to explain that he’s had a challenging year personally and felt that going their separate ways was best.

“I am not perfect and I never will be. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself,” he continued.

zach bryan chickenfry lapaglia brianna split
Source: @zachlanebryan/Instagram

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia said she was 'blindsided' after Zach Bryan's breakup announcement.

Following Bryan’s announcement, LaPaglia, who first gained internet fame with a viral video comparing her leg to a Burger King Chicken Fry, told fans she’d be taking a social media break.

“I had no idea that post was going up,” she said tearfully in a YouTube video. “I’m completely blindsided by that.”

“How can you, like, give every ounce of yourself to someone and then, like, be discarded of in a few days,” LaPaglia added. “It’s really, really heartbreaking and I don’t want to talk about details right now.”

