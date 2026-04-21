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Zayn Malik Insists His 'Brash Arrogance' Is Gone Months After He Allegedly Concussed Ex-Bandmate Louis Tomlinson in Nasty Brawl

Split photo of Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson
Source: @zayn/instagram;@ouist91/instagram
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April 21 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

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Talk about awkward timing. Just a few days after Zayn Malik was accused of punching former bandmate Louis Tomlinson while they filmed a documentary together, he insisted in a new interview that he's no longer arrogant or hot-headed.

Malik talked about his personal growth on a recent episode of "The Zach Sang Show."

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Zayn Malik Says He's No Longer Argumentative

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Photo of Zayn Malik said as he got older, he realized he didn't always need to 'be right.'
Source: @zachsangshow/youtube

Zayn Malik said as he got older, he realized he didn't always need to 'be right.'

"It allows you to love everybody, and not even just in a romantic relationship sense, just like friends, people that you speak to have a conversation with. They can express their ideas to you, and you’re a lot more receptive of what they’re saying," Malik, 33, explained of how changing has had a positive impact on his life.

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'You Don't Always Have to Be Right'

Source: @zachsangshow/youtube

The singer insisted he no longer argues with people who have 'different opinions.'

"You don’t always have to agree, either. Someone can have a completely different opinion to you, and that’s fine. We’re not all the same," the dad-of-one continued. "It’s cool. You don’t always have to be right."

The "Pillowtalk" crooner couldn't recall the "specific moment" he had the realization but said it happened in the last few years.

"Like, you want to be right… that brash arrogance and s---. But as you get older, I don’t know if it’s the same for everybody, but it chills out a bit," Malik explained. "It subsides, that inner voice.”

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Inside Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson's Scuffle

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Photo of Zayn Malik allegedly gave Louis Tomlinson a concussion after getting into a fight last year.
Source: mega

Zayn Malik allegedly gave Louis Tomlinson a concussion after getting into a fight last year.

The star's comments come shortly after his scuffle with Tomlinson, 34, was revealed.

According to reports, six months ago, the two were filming in Wyoming for a Netflix project in which they reflected on their One Direction stardom.

One insider told The Sun the brawl went down as Malik was "acting up and mouthing up." Things "spiraled" after he allegedly made a comment about Tomlinson's late mom, who died in 2016.

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Zayn Malik Allegedly Gave Louis Tomlinson a Concussion

Photo of A source revealed the One Direction stars' Netflix project was axed after the alleged violent incident.
Source: mega

A source revealed the One Direction stars' Netflix project was axed after the alleged violent incident.

"Louis was stunned and in shock. As he went to move, Zayn then attacked him. Zayn punched him straight in the face," the source spilled. "Because he was wearing rings it cut Louis’ head."

"He was pulled away and Louis was taken for medical treatment. He was left with a concussion," the insider revealed. "This happened outside in front of so many people. It was shocking."

Due to the fight, Netflix decided to scrap the series.

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Zayn Malik's History of Altercations

Photo of Zayn Malik was charged with harassment after an incident with Yolanda Hadid, his daughter's grandmother.
Source: @yolanda.hadid/instagram

Zayn Malik was charged with harassment after an incident with Yolanda Hadid, his daughter's grandmother.

The incident wasn't the first time Malik has been involved in drama, as in 2021, he had a heated encounter with a man in NYC outside of a bar, though it was claimed no physical contact was made and police weren't called.

That same year, the British star was charged with harassment after he grabbed and shoved Yolanda Hadid, 62, into a dresser and reportedly threatened her. Hadid is the mother of his ex and baby mama, Gigi Hadid, 30, whom he co-parents daughter Khai with.

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