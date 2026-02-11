Zayn Malik Gives Rare Update on Dating Life as He Reveals When He’d Introduce a Girlfriend to His 5-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Article continues below advertisement

The story of Zayn Malik’s love life isn’t over yet. During the Wednesday, February 11, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former One Direction singer, 33, revealed whether he’s dating as a single dad as he co-parents 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Confirms He's Not Dating Anyone

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Zayn Malik guest-starred on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The musician confirmed he’s not seeing anyone right now and isn't currently on any dating apps. However, he’s “got a few friends” and is open to the prospect of meeting someone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Zayn Malik is not a fan of dating apps.

“I don't know if being a dad changed the way I approach dating. I guess the only difference with that is the time,” he explained. “When I'm not working, I'm with Khai. So finding the time to even go on dates and do that kind of stuff is a bit difficult, I'll be honest with you.”

Article continues below advertisement

When Would Zayn Malik Introduce a Significant Other to His Daughter?

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Zayn Malik is currently single.

If Zayn does wind up in another relationship, it would take a long time before he brings Khai into the picture. “I think it'd have to be really serious about that woman and maybe plan to marry her before she'd be introduced to my daughter,” he said. “I have to decide…maybe on the third day, I'm like, ‘Yo, I'm gonna marry this woman. You can meet my bird. Hey, you can meet my daughter. My daughter can meet my bird, or you can meet my chickens up to you.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube Zayn Malik shares a child with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn admitted it could be a “lot of pressure” on another woman to introduce her to his child if he’s not positive the relationship is going to work out. “Call me old school when I say this, but I won't want to ever put that kind of pressure on somebody else, to meet my daughter, have a relationship with her. Then [if it doesn’t] work out between me and you, and then you've gone somewhere, and my daughter's got this relationship with you and she doesn't get to see you again, kind of sucks, you know?” he explained. “I wouldn't want to put her through that. It's kind of on me, so I feel like I have to be smarter about that…maybe if I was dating a bird for like a decent amount of time, five, six months properly or get serious instead, I'd say, ‘Oh yeah, like, do you wanna meet my daughter?’ You know, when I know she's not crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Values Privacy in His Relationships

Source: @zayn/Instagram Zayn Malik has a 5-year-old daughter.