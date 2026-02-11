or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > zayn malik
OK LogoNEWS

Zayn Malik Gives Rare Update on Dating Life as He Reveals When He’d Introduce a Girlfriend to His 5-Year-Old Daughter Khai

Photo of Zayn Malik
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube/@zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik gave a rare update on whether he's dating anyone and when he'd introduce a girl to his daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The story of Zayn Malik’s love life isn’t over yet.

During the Wednesday, February 11, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former One Direction singer, 33, revealed whether he’s dating as a single dad as he co-parents 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid.

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Confirms He's Not Dating Anyone

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Zayn Malik guest-starred on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

The musician confirmed he’s not seeing anyone right now and isn't currently on any dating apps. However, he’s “got a few friends” and is open to the prospect of meeting someone.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zayn Malik is not a fan of dating apps.
Source: MEGA

Zayn Malik is not a fan of dating apps.

“I don't know if being a dad changed the way I approach dating. I guess the only difference with that is the time,” he explained. “When I'm not working, I'm with Khai. So finding the time to even go on dates and do that kind of stuff is a bit difficult, I'll be honest with you.”

Article continues below advertisement

When Would Zayn Malik Introduce a Significant Other to His Daughter?

MORE ON:
zayn malik

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Zayn Malik is currently single.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Zayn Malik is currently single.

If Zayn does wind up in another relationship, it would take a long time before he brings Khai into the picture.

“I think it'd have to be really serious about that woman and maybe plan to marry her before she'd be introduced to my daughter,” he said. “I have to decide…maybe on the third day, I'm like, ‘Yo, I'm gonna marry this woman. You can meet my bird. Hey, you can meet my daughter. My daughter can meet my bird, or you can meet my chickens up to you.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Zayn Malik shares a child with Gigi Hadid.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

Zayn Malik shares a child with Gigi Hadid.

Zayn admitted it could be a “lot of pressure” on another woman to introduce her to his child if he’s not positive the relationship is going to work out.

“Call me old school when I say this, but I won't want to ever put that kind of pressure on somebody else, to meet my daughter, have a relationship with her. Then [if it doesn’t] work out between me and you, and then you've gone somewhere, and my daughter's got this relationship with you and she doesn't get to see you again, kind of sucks, you know?” he explained. “I wouldn't want to put her through that. It's kind of on me, so I feel like I have to be smarter about that…maybe if I was dating a bird for like a decent amount of time, five, six months properly or get serious instead, I'd say, ‘Oh yeah, like, do you wanna meet my daughter?’ You know, when I know she's not crazy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Zayn Malik Values Privacy in His Relationships

Image of Zayn Malik has a 5-year-old daughter.
Source: @zayn/Instagram

Zayn Malik has a 5-year-old daughter.

When the “Story of My Life” singer does get a girlfriend, he intends to keep his relationship private.

“I'm not looking for a public relationship again and just out of experience,” he confirmed. “No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before, I just learned from it. It doesn't work for me, you know? I'm quite a private person. I don't really strive for people's approval or attention. So the relationship should really be between me and that person. And I think that personality type, somebody who doesn't wanna do that, would be more suitable to me.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.