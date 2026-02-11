Zayn Malik Gives Rare Update on Dating Life as He Reveals When He’d Introduce a Girlfriend to His 5-Year-Old Daughter Khai
Feb. 11 2026, Published 1:19 p.m. ET
The story of Zayn Malik’s love life isn’t over yet.
During the Wednesday, February 11, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the former One Direction singer, 33, revealed whether he’s dating as a single dad as he co-parents 5-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid.
Zayn Malik Confirms He's Not Dating Anyone
The musician confirmed he’s not seeing anyone right now and isn't currently on any dating apps. However, he’s “got a few friends” and is open to the prospect of meeting someone.
“I don't know if being a dad changed the way I approach dating. I guess the only difference with that is the time,” he explained. “When I'm not working, I'm with Khai. So finding the time to even go on dates and do that kind of stuff is a bit difficult, I'll be honest with you.”
When Would Zayn Malik Introduce a Significant Other to His Daughter?
If Zayn does wind up in another relationship, it would take a long time before he brings Khai into the picture.
“I think it'd have to be really serious about that woman and maybe plan to marry her before she'd be introduced to my daughter,” he said. “I have to decide…maybe on the third day, I'm like, ‘Yo, I'm gonna marry this woman. You can meet my bird. Hey, you can meet my daughter. My daughter can meet my bird, or you can meet my chickens up to you.’”
Zayn admitted it could be a “lot of pressure” on another woman to introduce her to his child if he’s not positive the relationship is going to work out.
“Call me old school when I say this, but I won't want to ever put that kind of pressure on somebody else, to meet my daughter, have a relationship with her. Then [if it doesn’t] work out between me and you, and then you've gone somewhere, and my daughter's got this relationship with you and she doesn't get to see you again, kind of sucks, you know?” he explained. “I wouldn't want to put her through that. It's kind of on me, so I feel like I have to be smarter about that…maybe if I was dating a bird for like a decent amount of time, five, six months properly or get serious instead, I'd say, ‘Oh yeah, like, do you wanna meet my daughter?’ You know, when I know she's not crazy.”
Zayn Malik Values Privacy in His Relationships
When the “Story of My Life” singer does get a girlfriend, he intends to keep his relationship private.
“I'm not looking for a public relationship again and just out of experience,” he confirmed. “No offense to anybody that I have been in public relationships with before, I just learned from it. It doesn't work for me, you know? I'm quite a private person. I don't really strive for people's approval or attention. So the relationship should really be between me and that person. And I think that personality type, somebody who doesn't wanna do that, would be more suitable to me.”