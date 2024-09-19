or
12 Singers Who Featured Their Partners in Their Music Videos: From Jennifer Lopez to John Legend and More

These musicians made their music videos more impactful by working together with their partners.

Sept. 19 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Adam Levine

adam levine
Source: Maroon 5/YouTube

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine featured both his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their daughter, Dusty Rose, in his band's music video for "Girls Like You." They wed in 2014.

Britney Spears

britney spears
Source: Britney Spears/YouTube

Britney Spears worked with her then-boyfriend, Jason Trawick, in the Femme Fatale track "Criminal."

They started dating in 2009 and got engaged two years later. However, their relationship did not last long, as they called it quits in 2013.

Billy Joel

billy joel
Source: Billy Joel/YouTube

Before Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley divorced in 1994 after nearly 10 years of marriage, they costarred in the music video for his song, "Uptown Girl." He released the track as part of his 1983 album, An Innocent Man.

Faith Hill

faith hill
Source: Faith Hill/YouTube

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, who wed in October 1996, made the "Let's Make Love" music video extra sweeter by appearing and singing together in the video.

Jason Derulo

jason derulo
Source: Jason Derulo/YouTube

Jason Derulo created the song "Marry Me" amid his then-romance with Jordin Sparks "because I wanted her to know that when the time is right then it will happen." He also made sure his then-muse would be part of the music video.

However, their relationship did not progress as they split in 2014.

Jennifer Lopez

jennifer lopez
Source: Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

Jennifer Lopez hyped Bennifer fans even more when she shared the screen with Ben Affleck in the "Jenny From the Block" music video. They got engaged afterward, but they called it off in 2004 and married other people.

Although they reunited in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022, they experienced heartbreak again after Lopez filed for divorce from the Justice League actor on August 20.

Jessica Simpson

jessica simpson
Source: Jessica Simpson/YouTube

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey started dating after meeting in the 1990s and tied the knot in July 2011.

Before ending their marriage in 2005, they appeared together in her music videos for "Where You Are" and "Sweetest Sin."

John Legend

john legend
Source: John Legend/YouTube

John Legend set the bar high when he decided to create a music video for "All of Me" featuring his wife, Chrissy Teigen. His team shot the black-and-white material in Lake Como, Italy.

Kanye West

kanye west
Source: Kanye West/YouTube

In 2013, Kanye West dropped an NSFW video for "Bound 2" featuring Kim Kardashian. They got married in 2014, years before their 2021 divorce filing.

Michael Bublé

michael buble
Source: Michael Bublé/YouTube

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato, who wed in 2011, appeared together in his "Haven't Met You Yet" music video.

Vanessa Hudgens

vanessa hudgens
Source: HollywoodRecordsVEVO/YouTube

High School Musical costars Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron extended their sweet moments in the "Say OK" music video. Their relationship lasted from 2005 to 2010.

Zayn Malik

zayn malik
Source: zayn/YouTube

Zayn Malik featured his baby mama, Gigi Hadid, in the 2016 music video for "Pillowtalk."

