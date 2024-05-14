Zayn Malik Admits He's Been 'Kicked Off' Tinder 'Once or Twice' Before: 'Everyone Accused Me of Catfishing'

"Everyone accused me of catfishing," Malik explained about users on the application. "They’re like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?' I’ve been kicked off once or twice."

The chart-topper isn't sweating the ban, as he's been loving his solo era after being in serious relationships for the majority of his 20s. "I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life," Malik noted.