Zayn Malik Admits He's Been 'Kicked Off' Tinder 'Once or Twice' Before: 'Everyone Accused Me of Catfishing'

May 14 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Zayn Malik didn't have the best experience with online dating.

In a candid interview, the former One Direction member, 31, opened up about his love life while also admitting he was thrown off of Tinder.

"Everyone accused me of catfishing," Malik explained about users on the application. "They’re like, 'What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?' I’ve been kicked off once or twice."

The chart-topper isn't sweating the ban, as he's been loving his solo era after being in serious relationships for the majority of his 20s. "I’m really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life," Malik noted.

Zayn Malik was banned from Tinder.

When the "PILLOWTALK" artist's career took off with the boy band, he got engaged to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards before they ended their romance in 2015. Following their split, he dated Gigi Hadid, with whom he later welcomed 3-year-old daughter Khai. The former pair parted ways in 2021.

"From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship. I was engaged and [planned to get] married and I didn’t know anything about anything at that point," he said of being in serious situations at a young age. "I thought I did because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn’t know s---."

Zayn Malik and Perrie Edwards broke off their engagement in 2015.

"From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn’t really take much time to get to know myself," Malik explained.

Reflection on his life has seemingly made the father-of-one come to interesting conclusions, as OK! previously reported.

Zayn Malik claimed he'd never been in love before.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever actually truly been in love at this point," Malik admitted on The Zach Sang Show. "You can never really pinpoint, I think, what is love. There’s ways you can show love. You can express it. That’s our human understanding of it, but what is love? It’s an intangible thing, right? We can’t hold it in our hands. It’s not something that exists."

The pop star explained how, with age, he began to see his life differently. "Your perspective changes it, right? You look back on it with new eyes, and you're like, 'Well, maybe I wasn't in love there.' But that's time," he added. "So, is it love? Or is it life experience that we are going through? Who knows?"

NYLON conducted the interview with Malik.

