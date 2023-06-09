Selena Gomez Savagely Clarifies on Zayn Malik Dating Rumors
Selena Gomez is making it clear that she is very much still on the market — especially for hunky athletes.
Months after sparking a rumored romance with Zayn Malik, the former Disney star poked fun at her relationship status while sitting on the sidelines at a soccer game.
"I'm single!" Gomez jokingly screamed at the players in a TikTik posted Thursday, June 8. “I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you so much.”
The 30-year-old wrapped herself in a jacket and scarf with a blanket on her lap as she cheered on the men on the field, with Gomez's friends laughing in the background at her behavior. “The struggle man lol,” she quipped in the caption.
The "Lose You To Love Me" musician's followers had a field day with her upload, as many compared her behavior to that of her Wizards of Waverly Place character, Alex Russo.
“This is still Alex Russo but 15 years older,” joked one follower, with another cheering that Gomez is "back at it."
Gomez's confirmation that she's single comes after she and the One Direction alum first sparked romance rumors in March, having been caught making out at a New York City celeb hotspot. Later that month, Gomez was spotted with Malik's assistant, Taryn Zimmerman.
Prior to being linked to the "Pillowtalk" artist, Gomez was seen with The Chainsmoker's Drew Taggart earlier this year. However, Gomez quickly set the record straight, clarifying on her Instagram Story in January: “I like being alone too much. #iamsingle."
Later in March, she doubled down on her status, mouthing over a TikToko voiceover: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.' Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!”
And while Gomez may still be dipping her toe in the dating pool, an insider recently spilled that Gigi Hadid's baby daddy "would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go."
“Zayn has known Selena for years," explained the source, as OK! reported. “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.”