Zayn Malik Asked for a Threesome '40 Times,' TikToker Claims After Dating the Singer for '9 Months'
A woman who claims to have dated Zayn Malik has made some shocking allegations about their time together.
In numerous videos shared to TikTok, Sam Fisher, 33, alleged she had a causal relationship with the former One Direction member, 31, for "nine months" after matching on Tinder.
"Story time coming on how I met Zayn Malik through Tinder and the nine months I spent hooking up with him," the Pennsylvania resident captioned one of the clips shared on Wednesday, February 6.
According to Fisher, after she matched with Malik on the dating website, he began to message her from his verified Instagram account. The two allegedly exchanged phone numbers and started texting before finally meeting in person.
"At the time, I figured it'd probably be a one and done thing, but it continued," she recalled of their time together. "Probably longer than it should have."
However, when Fisher told the "Pillow Talk" singer she'd previously been in a relationship with a woman, Malik expressed his desire to bring a third person into their "casual" situation.
"From that moment, he got it in his head that he wanted a threesome," Fisher claimed. "He asked probably 40 different times for a threesome with me and somebody that I chose."
After finding a woman to take into the bedroom, the social media user decided to back out of the arrangement, which allegedly infuriated Malik. The chart-topper has yet to respond to Fisher's allegations about him.
"Idk how to feel abt this rn the directioner in me is crying," one person wrote in the comments section of one of the videos.
"Wow he’s impossible and SO manipulative. you handled this well, I know it was hard!!! been there," a second user noted.
"I am a big fan of him but u deserve SO much better, so sorry this happened," a third viewer added.
Malik was previously in a long-term relationship with Gigi Hadid, with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter Khai. As OK! previously reported, the demise of their romance was reportedly due to the musician's strong hold over the supermodel during their time together.
“Zayn’s always been jealous and controlling, and no one expects that to change,” the source claimed of Malik. “Gigi promised everyone she’s not going to give in and get back together, and so far, she’s sticking to her word. She wants the best for Zayn, but it seems like she’s done with his drama.”