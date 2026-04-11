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Zendaya at Center of 'Fake Wedding' Rumors as Fans Accuse Her of Generating Gossip to Plug New Movie 

Photo of Zendaya.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya has been accused of 'faking' her wedding to Tom Holland to plug 'The Drama.'

April 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Zendaya has found herself at the center of "fake wedding" rumors, with fans accusing the actress of fueling speculation about her relationship with Tom Holland simply to generate buzz for her new marital film The Drama.

The star, 29, who became engaged to Holland, also 29, in late 2024 after several years of dating, sparked fresh intrigue when she arrived at the premiere of her new film wearing the same white gown she debuted at the 2015 Oscars – a look she openly acknowledged resembled a wedding dress.

The appearance came amid a surge of viral images and headlines suggesting she and Holland have secretly married – though neither has confirmed the claims.

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Image of Zendaya is at the center of 'fake wedding' rumors.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya is at the center of 'fake wedding' rumors.

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Explaining her outfit choice, Zendaya said: "I was brainstorming with (her stylist Law Roach) about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.' So this is my something old! I thought I'd bring it back, and give it a new life. It meant so much to me, this dress. (The 2015 Academy Awards) was such an important moment for myself, my community, for my loved ones, and it felt right. And it also happens to be a wedding dress, so that works!"

However, insiders said the timing has fueled accusations online the actress is deliberately leaning into "fake wedding" speculation.

One source said: "There is a growing chorus of fans who believe Zendaya is at the center of concocting wedding rumors with Tom to plug her new movie. They are pointing to the dress, the timing of the premiere, and the existing speculation as all feeding into one narrative, and many of them find it cynical and cheap if it is just all a PR stunt."

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image of Zendaya is rumored to have married Tom Holland.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya is rumored to have married Tom Holland.

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Another source added: "The accusation being made is not that she is explicitly confirming anything, but that she is allowing the conversation to build because it keeps her in headlines. In that sense, people are saying it feels like a calculated moment where personal gossip and professional promotion are being used to further ticket sales for The Drama."

Zendaya has previously addressed some of the speculation, particularly after AI-generated images circulated online purporting to show her wedding to Holland.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she said: "Many people have been fooled by them. While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, 'Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous,' and I was like, 'Babe, they're AI. They're not real.'"

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Image of Zendaya addressed AI-generated photos of her 'fake wedding' with Tom Holland.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya addressed AI-generated photos of her 'fake wedding' with Tom Holland.

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Despite ongoing rumors, Zendaya declined to engage directly with reports of a secret marriage.

When asked about headlines surrounding her relationship, she coyly said: "Really? I haven't seen any of them."

The speculation intensified further after her longtime stylist Law Roach appeared to confirm the couple had already wed. He said: "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When pressed on whether that was true, Roach added: "It's very true!" Sources suggested the moment added fuel to what they described as a "perfect storm" of rumor and promotion.

One insider said: "When you have a stylist making comments like that – and notably, a stylist who styles Zendaya for her premieres, as well as a premiere built around a film about an engagement called The Drama, and Zendaya wearing what she herself acknowledges is effectively a wedding dress, it creates a narrative that is hard for audiences to ignore. But it also seems suspiciously to tie in with the themes of her new movie."

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image of Zendaya declined to confirm if she's married.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya declined to confirm if she's married.

Holland has previously emphasized the couple's desire for privacy. He said: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya has echoed that position.

She said: "The equal sentiment (we both share) is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

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