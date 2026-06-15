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Zendaya and Tom Holland Look Loved-Up During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere Amid Marriage Rumors: Photos

Photo of Tom Holland and Zendaya
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland kicked off their press tour for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Madrid on Monday, June 15.

June 15 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

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Married or not, Zendaya and Tom Holland looked as loved up as ever at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere in Madrid on Monday, June 15.

The famed couple began their highly anticipated press tour in Spain for their new movie more than one month after sparking marriage rumors.

In photos obtained by OK!, Zendaya, 29, showed off her figure in a Christian Cowan Fall '26 strapless black dress, paying homage to the 1940s with its lace and silk design. Holland, 30, looked just as dapper in a matching black suit and tie, giving a subtle nod to his Spider-Man character with a red button-up shirt.

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A Full Cicle Moment

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Image of The A-list couple stepped out on the red carpet in matching black ensembles.
Source: MEGA

The A-list couple stepped out on the red carpet in matching black ensembles.

They may be one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, but you'd hardly know it from them. Private by choice, the two have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight and instead choose to show up for each other in quieter ways.

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 at a chemistry read for their starring roles in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Apparently, the chemistry wasn't just for the cameras.

The two built a close friendship over the years, with dating rumors swirling long before they made it official in 2021, confirming what had been building behind the scenes all along.

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Love in the Marvel Universe

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland met at an audition read for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland met at an audition read for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016.

The pair first sparked engagement rumors when Zendaya showed off a massive cushion-cut diamond ring from London-based designer Jessica McCormack at the Golden Globes in January 2025.

Not too long after, Holland's father, Dominic Holland, confirmed the happy couple's engagement, with a family source saying Tom proposed privately around the holidays. Spider-Man costar Jacob Batalon also publicly referenced the engagement, further confirming the news.

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Doubling Down

Image of Zendaya emerged with her engagement ring at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya emerged with her engagement ring at the 2026 Golden Globes.

On March 1, the internet went wild when Zendaya's longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach claimed the couple had secretly married, casually dropping, "The wedding has already happened, you missed it," during red carpet interviews at the 2026 Actor Awards.

Fans were sent into a spiral, causing speculation with many overanalyzing paparazzi photos to confirm for themselves.

Weeks later, during red-carpet interviews at the Oscars, Law doubled down, standing by his statement before laughing it off and changing the subject, saying, "I said what I said."

A Detail That Can't Be Ignored

Image of Zendaya and Tom Holland are glowing amid marriage rumors on red carpet for their new 'Spider-Man' premiere.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya and Tom Holland are glowing amid marriage rumors on red carpet for their new 'Spider-Man' premiere.

While neither Zendaya nor Tom has confirmed their rumored marriage, onlookers noticed a gold band on her finger, keeping fans guessing if her stylist's slip-up may actually be true.

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