Tom Holland Officially Confirms Zendaya Marriage After Wedding Speculation: 'I Found My Person'
June 16 2026, Updated 8:44 a.m. ET
Tom Holland and Zendaya are officially husband and wife!
The famed actor, 30, finally confirmed his marriage to the Euphoria actress during a chat with Esquire UK while doing press for the couple's upcoming film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Holland's confession about quietly tying the knot with Zendaya came as he addressed viral AI-generated "wedding" images that circulated of the couple earlier this year.
Tom Holland and Zendaya's Family Members 'Were All There' for Wedding
When asked if he had to do any explaining to family members who may have been fooled into thinking they missing Holland and Zendaya's nuptials, The Odyssey star declared, "No, because they were all there...That’s all you’ll get on that."
While he stayed mum on wedding details, Holland wasn't shy to open up about his love for Zendaya.
"Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he expressed.
'I'm the Happiest I've Ever Been'
Holland continued, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."
"So, for me, I found my person," he gushed. "She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."
- Zendaya and Tom Holland Look Loved-Up During Rare Red Carpet Appearance at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere Amid Marriage Rumors: Photos
- Zendaya and Tom Holland's 'Wedding Already Happened,' Claims Actress' Stylist Law Roach
- Zendaya Fuels Marriage Rumors as She's Spotted Wearing a Wedding Dress in Paris Alongside Tom Holland: Photos
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Tom Holland Recalls First Impression of Zendaya
Elsewhere in his interview, Holland recalled what it was like to meet Zendaya for the first time during a chemistry read audition for Spider-Man: Homecoming.
"Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her," he shared. "She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, 'Well, she’s getting the job.'"
'The Wedding Already Happened'
Holland's rare candid chat about Zendaya occurred more than one month after his wife's longtime stylist Law Roach claimed the A-list duo had already tied the knot while speaking to a reporter on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards in February.
"The wedding has already happened. You missed it!" he alleged, sending fans into a frenzy.
Zendaya debuted her Jessica McCormack engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.