Tom Holland Officially Confirms Zendaya Marriage After Wedding Speculation: 'I Found My Person'

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Tom Holland and Zendaya's Family Members 'Were All There' for Wedding

Source: MEGA Tom Holland said his and Zendaya's relationship 'will stand the test of time.'

When asked if he had to do any explaining to family members who may have been fooled into thinking they missing Holland and Zendaya's nuptials, The Odyssey star declared, "No, because they were all there...That’s all you’ll get on that." While he stayed mum on wedding details, Holland wasn't shy to open up about his love for Zendaya. "Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he expressed.

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'I'm the Happiest I've Ever Been'

Source: MEGA 'She's my best friend,' Tom Holland gushed of his wife, Zendaya.

Holland continued, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else." "So, for me, I found my person," he gushed. "She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

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Tom Holland Recalls First Impression of Zendaya

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya met during a chemistry read audition for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2016.

Elsewhere in his interview, Holland recalled what it was like to meet Zendaya for the first time during a chemistry read audition for Spider-Man: Homecoming. "Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her," he shared. "She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, 'Well, she’s getting the job.'"

'The Wedding Already Happened'

Source: MEGA Zendaya's stylist Law Roach first sparked marriage rumors about the coupe at the 2026 Actor Awards.