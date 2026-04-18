When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Married? Everything to Know So Far About the Couple's Reported Secret Wedding
April 18 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Secretly Married?
Did Tom Holland and Zendaya already say "I do"?
The marriage rumors began when the Euphoria actress' stylist Law Roach revealed "the wedding has already happened" while on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1.
"You missed it," he told Access Hollywood.
"Is that true?" the reporter asked, to which Roach responded, "It's very true!"
He made a similar statement at the Oscars on March 15, telling Extra, "I said what I said."
Meanwhile, Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoemer, responded to the rumors by resharing a clip of Roach's interview alongside the text, "The laugh…" and with a laughing face emoji.
When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Reportedly Tie the Knot?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Zendaya was photographed during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman in February, wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. She had the same ring when she was spotted in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March.
The K.C. Undercover alum's gold ring also made an appearance during her photoshoot with Robert Pattinson for their film The Drama and during the 2026 Oscars.
The ring's debut sparked speculation the couple may have wed between late 2025 and early 2026, though they have remained tight-lipped about the rumored nuptials.
Have Tom Holland and Zendaya Addressed the Marriage Rumors?
While they have yet to confirm whether they are married, Zendaya playfully teased fans with a spoof wedding video to "clear the confusion" during the March 17 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"I'm sure you know the internet has gone berserk with stories that you might actually be married to Tom," host Jimmy Kimmel said, referring to AI-generated photos and videos of the wedding.
Zendaya sarcastically responded, "Really? I haven't seen any of that!"
The Greatest Showman actress pointed out that "many people have been fooled by them," adding, "I was out and about in real life and people are like, 'Oh my god, your wedding photos are really gorgeous.' And I was like, 'Babe they're AI. They're not real.'"
After confirming many people were "fooled" by the materials, Zendaya playfully shared a spoof wedding video to "clear the confusion." The clip was from her wedding-themed film with Pattinson, with Holland's face photoshopped onto the Twilight actor's body.
Amid the discussion, some accused Zendaya of fueling the rumors to generate buzz for her new film.