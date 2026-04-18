When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Get Married? Everything to Know So Far About the Couple's Reported Secret Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Secretly Married?

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya have sparked marriage rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Tom Holland and Zendaya Reportedly Tie the Knot?

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged in late 2024.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Zendaya was photographed during a night out with film producer Josh Lieberman in February, wearing what appeared to be a wedding band. She had the same ring when she was spotted in Beverly Hills, Calif., in March. The K.C. Undercover alum's gold ring also made an appearance during her photoshoot with Robert Pattinson for their film The Drama and during the 2026 Oscars. The ring's debut sparked speculation the couple may have wed between late 2025 and early 2026, though they have remained tight-lipped about the rumored nuptials.

Have Tom Holland and Zendaya Addressed the Marriage Rumors?

Source: MEGA Neither Tom Holland nor Zendaya has confirmed whether they are actually married.