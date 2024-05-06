Zendaya Rocks Edgy Look at 2024 Met Gala After 5-Year Hiatus: Watch

Zendaya rocked an edgy look at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The star, who is co-chairing the event, wore a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano and jewelry from Bulgari. The green dress was paired with blue sheer and a hat to go along with the theme: “The Garden of Time.”

Ashley Graham, who is hosting the night alongside Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony, thought the outfit was amazing. "She never fails. A humming bird on her shoulder? I am truly obsessed. Whatever Law Roach does with Zendaya, it slays. It's on every red carpet," the model, 36, shared once she saw the actress' look.