Zendaya Rocks Edgy Look at 2024 Met Gala After 5-Year Hiatus: Watch

met gala zendaya
Source: VOGUE/youtube
By:

May 6 2024, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Zendaya rocked an edgy look at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6.

The star, who is co-chairing the event, wore a custom Maison Margiela by John Galliano and jewelry from Bulgari. The green dress was paired with blue sheer and a hat to go along with the theme: “The Garden of Time.”

Ashley Graham, who is hosting the night alongside Gwendoline Christie and La La Anthony, thought the outfit was amazing. "She never fails. A humming bird on her shoulder? I am truly obsessed. Whatever Law Roach does with Zendaya, it slays. It's on every red carpet," the model, 36, shared once she saw the actress' look.

zenday met
Source: VOGUE/youtube

Zendaya rocked an edgy look at the 2024 Met Gala.

Mindy Kaling also said she's so "looking forward" to seeing Zendaya's look at the star-studded event.

People also weighed in on the Euphoria star's outfit. "good thing her newest movie is about tennis because she just SERVED," one person wrote, referring to her movie Challengers, while another said, "THIS WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY."

A third person added, "No one was ready for The Zendayalypse™: 'Destroying the fashionably unworthy - one red carpet at a time.™.'

zendaya met gala
Source: mega

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala.

Roach, who previously accompanied Zendaya to the 2019 Met Gala where she wore a Cinderella gown, spoke about what it's like to work with the Disney Channel alum.

"Zendaya’s my annoying little sister. We’re going on our 13th year working together, we’ve grown up with each other. She’s different. That’s family no matter what. Yeah, we fight, whatever," the designer told The Daily Beast.

Roach also revealed Zendaya didn't have an outfit up until the last minute.

"As of two days ago, we didn’t have a dress. We had some ideas for a dress, but we didn’t have a dress confirmed. And that has been keeping me up at night. But I can say that as of last night, we finally have a dress. It was stressful, but we got a dress a week before the Met Gala, the biggest fashion event in the world. It’s in pieces, but they’re getting sewn together," he shared.

zendaya met gala
Source: mega

Zendaya at a previous Met Gala.

zendaya met gala
Source: mega

Zendaya and Law Roach have been working together for a long time.

"Her fans and people who follow my work have been dreaming about us coming back — and they got their wish. I just hope everybody is excited and I hope I can be excited once I actually see this completed dress. Nobody believes me that we don’t have a finished dress since she got the call to be a cohost months ago, but Dune and Challengers were my priority. The Met Gala took a backseat to all those other things, and then I looked up and it was two weeks away from the Met and I had nothing! But the universe will always protect and provide, so I’m counting on that," he continued of the process.

