'Dune 2' Star Rebecca Ferguson Recalls Telling 'Insecure' A-List Costar to 'F--- Off' on Movie Set: 'No One Had My Back'
Rebecca Ferguson is not afraid to stand up to powerful people in Hollywood.
During a recent appearance on the "Reign With Josh Smith" podcast, the Dune 2 actress, 40, opened up about telling a major A-lister to curb their wildly unpleasant behavior on a movie set.
"I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out," Ferguson explained before making it clear it was not her The Greatest Showman costar Hugh Jackman or Mission: Impossible coworker Tom Cruise.
"I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back," she noted while holding back from saying which one of her movie sets the encounter took place on. "I would cry walking off set."
According to the Doctor Sleep alum, the actor in question would scream things like, "You call yourself an actor?" and "This is what I have to work with?"
"I stood there just breaking," she admitted of the hostile working environment.
"I looked at this person and I said, ‘You can eff off. I’m going to work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again,’” Ferguson spilled. "And then I remember the producers came up and said, ‘You can’t do this to number one. We have to let this person be on set.'"
"And I did,” she said of directing her acting at the back of the person's head. "I thought it shouldn’t have to be that way. And I remember going to the director afterward and saying, ‘What is happening?’"
"The director said, ‘You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person because it’s so unstable,’ " the Silo star noted. "And it was great from that moment but it took so long for me to get to that."
"From that moment, I have never let myself get to a point where I've got home and gone, 'Why did that happen? " she said of standing up for herself and the rest of the production.
Following the episode's release, Ferguson's former Hercules costar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, tweeted, "Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to b-------,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on set. I love that woman. I’d like to find out who did this."