'Dune 2' Star Rebecca Ferguson Recalls Telling 'Insecure' A-List Costar to 'F--- Off' on Movie Set: 'No One Had My Back'

"I remember there was a moment, and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out," Ferguson explained before making it clear it was not her The Greatest Showman costar Hugh Jackman or Mission: Impossible coworker Tom Cruise.

"I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at. But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back," she noted while holding back from saying which one of her movie sets the encounter took place on. "I would cry walking off set."