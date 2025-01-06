Zendaya 'Showed Her Ring' and 'Smiled Coyly' When Asked at the 2025 Golden Globes If She Was Engaged to Tom Holland
Zendaya is keeping her lips zipped when it comes to questions about her new diamond ring.
At the Sunday, January 5, 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the actress sparked rumors she's engaged to Tom Holland when she donned the sparkler on that finger, but so far, the gossip hasn't been confirmed.
However, an attendee at the Los Angeles event revealed the Euphoria lead, 28, wasn't shy about the bauble, as after a "recently engaged reporter held up" her left hand to show off her own ring, Zendaya "responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."
When the reporter straight out asked if she was engaged, the Emmy winner "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."
Holland, also 28, didn't attend the awards show with his longtime love, and in his recent Men's Health interview, he gave some insight into why he doesn't walk red carpets with the actress.
"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," he explained of staying on the sidelines.
Despite not soaking up the spotlight together at Hollywood events, the couple — who first met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming but didn't confirm their romance until 2021 — loves working together.
"It’s just perfect when you’re on set, and a director will give you a note maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, it’s just that, like, familiar glance, like: ‘I can’t wait to talk about that later!’" he spilled in a podcast interview.
"That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique," he stated.
The fashionista feels the same way, sharing in a previous interview that it's "actually strangely comfortable" to work with her partner.
"It’s like second nature, if anything," the gorgeous star said. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside."
"I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him," Zendaya continued. "It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
The LA Times reported on how Zendaya reacted to being asked about her diamond ring.