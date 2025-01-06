or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Zendaya
OK LogoCOUPLES

Zendaya 'Showed Her Ring' and 'Smiled Coyly' When Asked at the 2025 Golden Globes If She Was Engaged to Tom Holland

Photo of Zendaya at the 2025 Golden Globes and a picture of Tom Holland with Zendaya.
Source: cbs;mega

Zendaya and Tom Holland may be headed down the aisle!

By:

Jan. 6 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zendaya is keeping her lips zipped when it comes to questions about her new diamond ring.

At the Sunday, January 5, 2025 Golden Globe Awards, the actress sparked rumors she's engaged to Tom Holland when she donned the sparkler on that finger, but so far, the gossip hasn't been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya showed ring smiled coyly golden globes engaged tom holland
Source: cbs

Zendaya sparked rumors she's engaged to Tom Holland by wearing a diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

However, an attendee at the Los Angeles event revealed the Euphoria lead, 28, wasn't shy about the bauble, as after a "recently engaged reporter held up" her left hand to show off her own ring, Zendaya "responded by flashing her own bling on her left hand, doing a sort of jazz-fingers motion."

When the reporter straight out asked if she was engaged, the Emmy winner "kept showing her ring, smiled coyly and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously."

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya showed ring smiled coyly golden globes engaged tom holland
Source: mega

A reporter claimed the actress 'smiled coyly' when asked if the stars were engaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Holland, also 28, didn't attend the awards show with his longtime love, and in his recent Men's Health interview, he gave some insight into why he doesn't walk red carpets with the actress.

"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," he explained of staying on the sidelines.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite not soaking up the spotlight together at Hollywood events, the couple — who first met on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming but didn't confirm their romance until 2021 — loves working together.

"It’s just perfect when you’re on set, and a director will give you a note maybe you don’t agree with, or I know that she doesn’t particularly like, it’s just that, like, familiar glance, like: ‘I can’t wait to talk about that later!’" he spilled in a podcast interview.

MORE ON:
Zendaya

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya showed ring smiled coyly golden globes engaged tom holland
Source: cbs

Zendaya attended the awards show without the British actor.

Article continues below advertisement

"That’s where Zendaya and I have been such a strong couple, in the spirit of being able to relate with one another on something that is very, very unique," he stated.

The fashionista feels the same way, sharing in a previous interview that it's "actually strangely comfortable" to work with her partner.

Article continues below advertisement
zendaya showed ring smiled coyly golden globes engaged tom holland
Source: mega

The pair's romance was confirmed in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s like second nature, if anything," the gorgeous star said. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside."

"I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him," Zendaya continued. "It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

The LA Times reported on how Zendaya reacted to being asked about her diamond ring.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.