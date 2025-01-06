Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged? Actress Rocks Diamond Ring to 2025 Golden Globes — Photos
Is Zendaya trying to tell us something?
Though the actress hit the red carpet for the 2025 Golden Globes without longtime love Tom Holland, the diamond ring she rocked on that finger has fans wondering if the actor popped the question!
The Challengers lead, 28, wore the sparkler alongside a burnt orange gown that featured a voluminous skirt and strapless neckline.
The stunning star wore matching pointed-toe heels, a diamond necklace and styled her short hair in glamorous waves.
This isn't the first time the pair has sparked engagement rumors, though the gossip has never been confirmed.
Nonetheless, as OK! reported, an insider insisted the two see a long future together.
"Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years," a source told a news publication. "They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while."
Despite their strong romance, they often don't walk red carpets together, something the British actor, 28, touched on in his new Men's Health interview.
"Because it’s not my moment, it’s her moment, and if we go together, it’s about us," he explained of staying on the sidelines.
The costars' relationship was confirmed when they were caught kissing in 2021, though rumors had been swirling for a while since their chemistry while promoting their Spider-Man flicks was obvious.
The Disney Channel alum revealed in a previous interview that it's "actually strangely comfortable" to work with her beau.
"It’s like second nature, if anything," she shared. "You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside."
"I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him," the Emmy winner continued to gush. "It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."
However, dating an actress also has it's drawbacks, as Holland admitted he worries about the fashionista when they're not together.
"I’m not on socials, and I delete [the apps] when I’m not using [them]. So sometimes I — it’s more of a bit of an anxiety thing — but like I’ll check, to see if everything’s good and just make sure we’re all cool," the Uncharted lead admitted on an October episode of the “On the Menu” podcast.
"So I just give it a little Google, look [through] the news, and I’m like, 'She’s good. We’re fine,'" he spilled.