Zendaya Reveals Acting Alongside Boyfriend Tom Holland Is 'Second Nature' to Her: 'I Love Working With Him'

Photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Source: MEGA

Zendaya revealed acting alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland is 'strangely comfortable.'

By:

Nov. 13 2024, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Zendaya feels at ease with boyfriend Tom Holland — even when the cameras are rolling.

In a new interview published on Wednesday, November 13, the Challengers star, 28, spoke about working with her significant other in Hollywood.

Source: MEGA

Tom Holland and Zendaya met while filming 'Spider-Man.'

When asked if it feels weird performing with him, she stated,Not really. It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside.”

The Disney alum — who met Holland while working on Spider-Man — gushed: “I love working with him. He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal.”

Zendaya recalled, “That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

While the couple started publicly dating in 2021, they have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight.

Source: MEGA

Zendaya noted that boyfriend Tom Holland always gives 'one thousand percent' to his work.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya revealed she struggles with always wanting to be in control of her personal life.

“I’m learning how to deal with that. I think why I enjoy my job so much is because there’s a certain level of release of control you can have when you’re playing someone that’s not yourself. You can be like, ‘Actually, I wouldn’t make this decision. I wouldn’t make this choice, so whatever.’ I can get lost in somebody else’s decisions and choices and not be so critical of myself because it’s not me,” the Dune actress shared.

Source: MEGA

Zendaya gushed that Tom Holland is 'so talented, and so passionate' about what he does.

One thing Zendaya can’t control includes the public’s reaction to her many red carpet looks — which she admitted to having anxiety about.

When asked if she gets nervous about making statements with her clothing choices, she said, “Sometimes, for sure. I also think that fashion, in many ways, is a tool for me. I consider myself a shyer person, which I guess you wouldn’t quite realize from the crazy, sometimes ridiculous things that I wear. But it’s my armor. I can fall into these characters.”

Mentioning her famous stylist, Zendaya shared, “Law [Roach] and I like to create these other people. Sometimes we name them — no, I’m kidding…well, sometimes we do. We give them little backstories. But it’s true, it does help to create this little persona every time you come out. I just embody this girl—whoever this woman is tonight. It makes the whole process easier because it’s not yourself; it’s a version of yourself. It feels less like ‘What am I doing?’ and more, ‘This is really cool and fun.’ It’s almost like a little acting exercise.”

Source: MEGA

Zendaya also addressed 'Euphoria' Season 3 amid rumors it had been canceled.

In addition to discussing her fashion sense, Zendaya addressed what’s next for Euphoria amid rumors the show won’t get a third season.

“[Euphoria] is slated for January, I believe. I haven’t read anything yet, but I’m excited to see what everyone has been working on, and what the future looks like for Euphoria. I don’t really have much of an answer except, for right now, it’s set to start shooting in January," Zendaya claimed. “My most important thing is to do justice by the people who love and care about Rue, and make sure that she’s looked after as a character. I think that’s my number one duty.”

Vanity Fair published the interview with Zendaya.

