Zendaya Reveals Acting Alongside Boyfriend Tom Holland Is 'Second Nature' to Her: 'I Love Working With Him'

Elsewhere in the interview, Zendaya revealed she struggles with always wanting to be in control of her personal life.

“I’m learning how to deal with that. I think why I enjoy my job so much is because there’s a certain level of release of control you can have when you’re playing someone that’s not yourself. You can be like, ‘Actually, I wouldn’t make this decision. I wouldn’t make this choice, so whatever.’ I can get lost in somebody else’s decisions and choices and not be so critical of myself because it’s not me,” the Dune actress shared.