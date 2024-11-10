From 'Spider-Man' Costars to Lovers! Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Moments: Photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland may be the cutest couple in Hollywood.
The former Spider-Man costars took their close friendship to the next level in 2021 and have been going strong ever since.
While it may have taken the Euphoria actress, 28, and the Cherry star, also 28, some time to get comfortable being seen together or sharing snaps of each other on social media, the two could not be more serious about their relationship.
"Tom and Zendaya are in a very positive place and they’ve been exclusive now for more than five years," an insider claimed. "They are part of each other’s families at this point and marriage has been part of the conversation for a while."
With both Zendaya and Holland reportedly having some time off from their booming careers in the next few months, the English hunk is "never going to have a clearer path to formally propose and much more importantly, to plan for his and Zendaya’s wedding," a source said.
"The real issue they have to figure out is what country to have the wedding – the U.S., England or some kind of neutral territory," the source pointed out about his native England and her being from California. "And as with everything they do as a couple, they are very focused on keeping things classy, inclusive and fashion-forward."
After the pair first met on the set of the action movie, Holland admitted they both get sentimental when thinking about their early memories together on set. "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he said in an interview earlier this year.
"I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without that job," the Chaos Walking actor continued.
Scroll through to see Zendaya and Holland's cutest moments together.
