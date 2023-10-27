Taylor Swift References Harry Styles Breakup and Her Viral Sad Boat Photo in New Song

In her just debuted song "Is It Over Now?", the Grammy winner, 33, referenced the picture with the lyrics, "Whеn you lost control/Red blood, white snow/Blue dress on a boat/Your new girl is my clone."

Fans were excited and shocked she mentioned the viral moment, sharing their reactions on social media.

"BLUE DRESS ON A BOAT. YOU'RE KIDDING ME????" one fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I’ve been waiting 10 years to hear more about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's break up and her leaving on that freaking boat!!!!!!!" gushed another fan. "Thank you 'Is it over now!'"