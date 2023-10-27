Taylor Swift References Harry Styles Breakup and Her Viral Sad Boat Photo in New Song
One of Taylor Swift's newly released vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor's Version) appears to give more insight into the demise of her and Harry Styles' relationship.
It's believed that the two pop stars got into an argument when they vacationed in the Caribbean in 2013, and after a fight, they broke up, prompting the blonde beauty — clad in a blue frock — to hitch a ride on a boat alone to leave the trip.
In her just debuted song "Is It Over Now?", the Grammy winner, 33, referenced the picture with the lyrics, "Whеn you lost control/Red blood, white snow/Blue dress on a boat/Your new girl is my clone."
Fans were excited and shocked she mentioned the viral moment, sharing their reactions on social media.
"BLUE DRESS ON A BOAT. YOU'RE KIDDING ME????" one fan wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"I’ve been waiting 10 years to hear more about Harry Styles and Taylor Swift's break up and her leaving on that freaking boat!!!!!!!" gushed another fan. "Thank you 'Is it over now!'"
The rest of the tune talks about her ex moving on easily by romancing a bevy of beauties while she feels so distraught that "I think about jumping off of very tall somethings/Just to see you come running."
It's unlikely that there are any hard feelings about the track, as the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner previously said he isn't offended if her songs are about their relationship.
"I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not…but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere," he told Rolling Stone of her music in 2017. "I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through together] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart."
"She doesn’t need me to tell her they’re great," Styles replied when asked if he's ever given the seal of approval over her work. "They’re great songs … It’s the most amazing unspoken dialogue ever."
The One Direction alum, 29, and Swift proved they mended ties by chatting at the 2023 Grammys. The Cats star was also one of the only people who gave him a standing ovation when he took home Album of the Year.
These days, the Hollywood heartthrob is romancing Taylor Russell, 29, a Canadian actress he's been linked to since July.
Meanwhile, Swift is dating NFL star Travis Kelce, 34, who she's been packing on the PDA with since September, when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game to watch him play.
As OK! reported, "Travis and Taylor are all in" on their romance.
"The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her," a source revealed to a news outlet. "Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."