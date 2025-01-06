Zoë Kravitz Wows in Black Dress at 2025 Golden Globes Following Split From Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is wearing a revenge dress, as the actress, who split from Channing Tatum last October, arrived at the 2025 Golden Globes in a black dress.
OK! previously reported the former flames' romance began while working on Blink Twice, a film Kravitz directed and Tatum starred in.
“Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” a source claimed, referring to their recent movie. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped.”
“[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together,” the insider added.
The exes were previously engaged, but their past divorces might have affected their relationship.
“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the source shared, adding that the process was “a lot of pressure on them” and made them “rethink” the relationship.
“They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match,” the source revealed. “There is still a lot of love between them, and [the split] was amicable.”
- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Romance 'Fizzled Fast' After Their 'Blink Twice' Press Tour Wrapped, Source Claims: 'They Were on Different Pages'
- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Want to Remain Friends' After Calling Off Their Engagement: 'They Had a Good Time Together'
- Zoë Kravitz 'Was in a Good Mood and Seemed Really Happy' at Halloween Party After Channing Tatum Split: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kravitz and her ex-husband, Karl Glusman, ended their marriage in 2021, while Tatum split from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in 2018.
“Zoë is a very independent person,” the source explained. “After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again.”
Despite parting ways, an additional source clarified that they ended things on good terms.
“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” the source dished.
“She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation," the insider alleged. “Channing and Zoë are from different worlds.”
Before calling it quits, Kravitz gushed over her dynamic with Tatum.
"Art is our love language," Kravitz told an outlet when asked about collaborating with the Magic Mike star. "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”
“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum added. “If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”
While working on Blink Twice, Tatum enjoyed having his then-partner on set.
“When you can look across the room or the set and know that you have the best person that is next to you trying to solve problems, and you're really looking to them for answers just as equally as trying to solve them yourself, that is unbelievable," he said at the time.
Tatum and Kravitz spoke to People.