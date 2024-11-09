or
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Want to Remain Friends' After Calling Off Their Engagement: 'They Had a Good Time Together'

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz 'want to remain friends' after their split, a source claimed.

Nov. 9 2024

Though Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are no longer engaged, it seems like they their split is amicable.

“They had a good time together and want to remain friends,” an insider dished about the pair, who first got together in 2021.

The pair started dating in 2021.

The pair got close when they worked together on their film, Blink Twice, but apparently, it wasn't all rainbows and butterflies.

“She’s an artist and a poet, and Channing is just a small-town Southern guy who doesn’t want to get so deep in a conversation," the insider claimed.

According to a source, the former flames 'are from different worlds.'

“Channing and Zoë are from different worlds,” said the insider. “In the beginning, that was an attraction — and the relationship progressed quickly, perhaps too quickly. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

The two worked together on their film 'Blink Twice.'

As OK! previously reported, after they finished promo for their flick, which they both starred in, things started to unravel.

"Ultimately, once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped," another source explained.

The duo's split was 'amicable,' a source said.

"[Kravitz] and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together," the insider added.

The duo also failed to plan a wedding, which could have been a sign that things weren't going well.

"Neither of them were rushing to the altar," the source confessed, adding that thinking about details put even more "pressure" on their romance.

Fortunately, it looks like the 35-year-old star is doing just fine. According to an eyewitness at a party in New York City just a few days after the news was revealed, she was seen "dancing all night and having cocktails."

"She was in a good mood and seemed really happy," the source added of Kravitz.

In Touch spoke to the insider.

