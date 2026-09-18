Zoe Saldaña Shows Off Her Toned Backside as She Shares Her Intense Booty Workout: Watch

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Zoe Saldaña is taking leg day seriously. On Thursday, September 17, the Guardians of the Galaxy star gave her Instagram followers a look at her glute workout. Saldaña showed off her toned physique as she moved through a series of exercises.

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Source: @ZOESALDANA/INSTAGRAM Zoe Saldaña shared a glute workout video on Instagram on September 17.

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For the workout, the actress wore a black one-piece suit with a crisscross back that highlighted her athletic build. The video was set to “Love Bomb” by Jhené Aiko and Ab-Soul.

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Saldaña Shares Her Workout Routine

Source: @ZOESALDANA/INSTAGRAM Zoe Saldaña’s routine included squats, donkey kicks, lunges and Romanian deadlifts.

Saldaña kicked things off with barbell squats on a Smith machine. She then moved to donkey kicks on a bench before finishing with lunges and Romanian deadlifts. She kept the caption short and sweet, writing,“🍑.” Fans quickly filled the comments section with reactions to the workout and Saldaña’s physique. “get ready…..🔥🔥🔥 she’s coming for you!” one wrote. Another added, Go, Zoe, goooo!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Girl, that body is BODYING!!! Absolutely ripped, gorgeous, hot AF! 😮‍💨🔥 Brazil approves! 🇧🇷😂❤️.” “Why is this reel 30 mins long?😍,” a third quipped. “Finally you are free, its time get payback🙌,” a fourth penned.

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Saldaña Trains for 'Lioness' Season 3

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Source: @ZOESALDANA/INSTAGRAM Taylor Sheridan asked Zoe Saldaña to build more muscle for the new season.

Saldaña’s workout comes as she continues her physically demanding role in Lioness Season 3. In episode seven, her character Joe survives a brutal kidnapping and rescue but suffers significant injuries. Even after everything she goes through, Joe refuses to return home and vows to track down those responsible. Saldaña plays Joe McNamara, a fierce and skilled CIA operative who serves as the operational commander of the covert Lioness Program. For Season 3, the 48-year-old actress pushed her physical training even further. Part of that drive came from wanting to answer people who doubted what she could do on screen. "It's very typical to think that a woman with a petite frame cannot be strong or capable," the 5-foot-6 star told USA TODAY in August. "I've always faced this backlash − like people cannot believe Joe could do many of her scenes. And yet I've always been this athletic actress, constantly training, even when I was pregnant with my children." That skepticism has become another source of motivation for Saldaña. The criticism "almost feeds me," said Saldaña. "It challenges me to prove people wrong."

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Taylor Sheridan Wanted Joe to Be Stronger

Source: @ZOESALDANA/INSTAGRAM Zoe Saldaña hired a private trainer while vacationing in Italy in 2025.

Saldaña’s latest training journey began in summer 2025. After winning the Academy Award for best supporting actress for Emilia Pérez that March, she received a call from Lioness creator Taylor Sheridan. Sheridan gave her an early look at what the new season would demand. The story sends the CIA’s elite Lioness team, led by director Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman), to the front lines of the war in Ukraine while Joe’s family faces a threat of its own. "Taylor called me like two months before we headed to Texas for the season and told me what to expect," Saldaña said. "He said, 'I definitely want you to build more muscle. I want Joe to be just a machine.'" Saldaña took that direction as a challenge to become even more prepared for the role. She said she understood the goal was to make Joe capable of handling the physical demands of her work. "That's the driving factor, Joe has to be sharp and stay on point," she said. "She understands that she's fighting time and gravity."

Saldaña Trained While Vacationing in Italy