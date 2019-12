Photo credit: INSTARImages

At the time, the “Fashion Killa” rapper claimed that the altercation occurred after “drug addicts” harassed him and his friends. Rocky shared a video on Instagram that showed two men confronting him and his security guard while out at a restaurant. The rapper pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him and said he acted in self defense. “We don’t [want to] fight y’all, we not [trying to] go to jail,” A$AP told the men in the Instagram video.