Adele treated a fan with entertaining conversation during her vacation in Anguilla and told her she lost roughly 100 pounds. The “Hello” singer started making changes in her fitness regimen after her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Adele treated a fan with entertaining conversation during her vacation in Anguilla and told her she lost roughly 100 pounds. The “Hello” singer started making changes in her fitness regimen after her split from her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2019.
Want to stay on top of adele news? Sign up for OK INSIDER!
Sound off in the comments below!