The insider added, "While Adele would never starve herself, she’s avoiding snacking in-between meals and has cut back on carbs — it’s certainly paid off because she’s lost 20 pounds. Working out has also become part of her daily routine. It helps being in L.A. because being healthy is very much part of the lifestyle.” A change in diet and routine helped Adele lose weight, and she appears to be happier than ever.