A 26-year-old Mississippi model and mom was killed last week when she was reportedly run over by the father of her youngest child, who hit her with his car.

Brittany Rhea Phillips’ loved ones described her as an “angel” after she was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 21, local TV station WCBI reported.

Phillips’ mother, Stacie, remembered her daughter as “a successful model, aspiring student, and a loving mother to two children.”

“Brittany was the kind of person that once you had just one conversation with her,” Phillips’ friend Angel Boatright told WCBI. “You realized she just wasn’t all looks. … She had so many of her own opinions. She would do anything to improve anybody’s situation or anything they were going through.”

The father of her youngest child, James Heath Kitchens, was charged with manslaughter and was released on a $25,000 bond. A friend of the late model told the outlet that Kitchens was “abusive.”

“There are so many people that know what she’s been going through for a long time and we just want justice for her and her babies because he took their mother from them,” they said.

Officers from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff Department arrived at Rivera Road after Phillips was struck in what the police described as a domestic incident. The mother of two was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

According to WTVA, Kitchens worked as a police officer with the Tupelo Police Department from January 2019 until May 2020, but there’s no further information on the 30 year old’s employment history. Kitchens is reportedly the father of Phillips’ youngest child — 10-month-old Kaleb.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds for the funeral costs. “She left behind her two children, Carley age 7 and Kaleb, who was only 10 months old. She knew how to bring a smile to everyone’s face. She was robbed of life too soon and her family would appreciate your support during this traumatic time,” the website reads.

“Even if you haven’t met Brittany, or you know her from her modeling career you can see how loving and kind of a person she was. I’d like you all to know all proceeds will go to directly to Brittany’s mother Stacie to help with her funeral costs, and to help Brittany’s mother raise and care for her daughters children. Brittany was an amazing mother, her children were her world. These donations will help provide these two babies their best future going forward.”

Phillips was also a young business owner with an online boutique, Couturhea, and a beauty shop, Beauty Perfected, under her belt.

We’re thinking of the Phillips family during this difficult time.