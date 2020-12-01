A missing Instagram influencer was sadly found dead in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 28.

Alexis Sharkey had plans to meet up with her friends to watch some movies on Saturday night, but they grew worried when she wasn’t answering phone calls and texts. Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, told ABC 13 that her daughter was last heard of on Friday evening.

According to the police report, the 26-year-old’s nude body was discovered off the side of a road in West Houston. She had no visible injuries and was believed to have been left on the road overnight.

Sharkey’s friend Tanya Ricardo told the outlet that she last spoke with her around 6 p.m. on Friday, November 27, and that it was unusual that Sharkey had not responded to messages. “She is attached to her phone. She is a social media queen. She is an influencer. She works from her phone,” Ricardo said.

On Saturday, Robinault alerted her Facebook friends to the news that her daughter had been missing for more than 24 hours. According to ABC 13, Sharley’s husband, Tom Sharkey, “called us up to let us know” that Alexis was MIA “and that’s when, of course, any parent goes into full panic mode,” Robinault said.

Robinault then sadly posted about her daughter’s death after her body was found.

“We cannot begin to thank you all for your love and the kind words you’ve extended to our family!” she wrote. “Please give us this time to grieve this incredible loss to our family and this world!!! We will miss you, Love!!!!”

Sharkey had only moved to Houston with her husband in January, and Ricardo told KHOU11 that the pair were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

“Recently, she opened up to us about it and divorce was being filed,” Ricardo shared. “She was a very private person. She didn’t share a lot about what was going on at home.”

Starkey’s husband wrote on social media that his wife “made life so incredible! Made sense of my existence! My purpose! And showed me how to truly love!”

“My world! My everything! I’m so lost right now! My one and only!” he added.

“Whoever did this, we’re going to find them. We’re going to do everything it takes. So, everyone can put her to rest in peace,” Ricardo vowed.

“I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don’t get it,” Ricardo told the station. “No one gets away with something like this. No one.”

Meanwhile, Sharkey’s mother told ABC 13 that she believes her daughter was murdered.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family cope with their loss. “The Robinault family is experiencing every parents worst nightmare. The last thing they should be thinking about are travel fees and funeral costs for their daughter,” the fundraiser read. So far, over $18,000 has been raised.

The influencer had over 200,000 followers and enjoyed posting about hair care and beauty. Robinault described her daughter as health-conscious and said that she loved to sell organic hair products and “was successful at it.”

We’re thinking of Sharkey’s family during this difficult time.