trending in NEWS
- Fans Think Selena Gomez’s New Song ‘Feel Me’ Is About Ex Justin Bieber Cheating
- Watch: Justin Bieber Ranks Wife Hailey Baldwin’s Friends
- Inside Rihanna's Wild 32nd Birthday Bash In Mexico
- Chrissy Teigen Confesses She Thought Luna Loved John Legend More As A Baby
- Tristan Thompson's Ex Jordan Craig Shares Adorable Vacation Pics With Their Son
Amanda Bynes shared an Instagram video on Thursday, February 20, where she claimed she was “drugged out” when she called several A-list celebs “ugly.” The 33-year-old also introduced fans to her fiancé Paul Michael and revealed they’re both one year sober.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on
View this post on Instagram
first selfie of the year doe. #2020
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
View this post on Instagram
Engaged to tha love of my life
A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on
View this post on Instagram
@ the tattoo shop before I went pink! With the amazing @tattoosbyspooky
A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Amanda Bynes
- jay z
- rihanna
Sound off in the comments below!