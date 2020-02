“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now. I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul,” she concluded her Instagram clip. On February 14, Amanda announced she was engaged and posted a photo of her rock. “Engaged to tha love of my life,” she captioned a shot of her ring. Amanda met Paul, 28, while the two were in the same sober living facility over two months ago, according to an Entertainment Tonight source. However, her parents have yet to meet her new love.