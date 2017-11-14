Amber Heard Continues To Slay As Her Ex Johnny Depp Spirals Out Of Control

Amber Heard doesn’t need a man! The actress proved just that at the premiere of her new film Justice League last night, where she slayed on the red carpet in a beaded, see-through black gown. The actress recently split from tech mogul Elon Musk, whom she dated for a year following her tumultuous split from Johnny Depp. As Johnny’s personal life continues to spiral out of control due to lawsuits and money problems, Amber’s star continues to rise. Click through to see the stunning pics of the actress!