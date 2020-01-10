Photo credit: Amy Duggar Instagram

The boutique owner was clearly fed up with the trolls. “I really should have just ignored this negativity. But I didn't want anymore to think for one second that this is true and that I have such a cold, self-absorbed type of heart,” she said. “It's quite the opposite but I do not post what I do for people or what I donate for charity on social media [because] it's not about ME.”