Photo credit: Jill Duggar Instagram

Fans have been hoping Jill would return to Counting On after she appeared in her sister Jessa ’s birth special that aired in June . However, on November 21, she confirmed that she has no plans to be back on her family’s reality TV show . “We get asked that a lot...No plans to currently,” she told fans on Instagram. “It just all got to be too much for our little family, so we decided to step away from it all a couple [of] years ago before the birth of our second child. Love our film crew though...great people.”