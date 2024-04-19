Tori Spelling Slams Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'Is It Because I’m Broke?'
Tori Spelling is confused by Andy Cohen's casting choices.
During the Friday, April 19, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 50, questioned why the Bravo boss, 55, has never reached out to her about joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I'm like, I don't know," Spelling said in response to a fan mentioning how she would be a perfect candidate.
"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question,'" the Mystery Girls actress explained. "And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"
According to Spelling, Cohen asked her if she had any ties to any of the women already on the show. "I go, 'Every single one of them I am friends with and have known forever and have a history,'" she recalled telling him.
"But whoa, whoa, whoa, wasn't I the OG Beverly Hills? I don't understand," the blonde beauty said, referencing her role as Donna Martin on the hit teen series about the area of Los Angeles.
"What I really want to say to him, and I'm a little passive aggressive, so I'm like, 'Huh! All the fans ask, Andy, so I don't know, whatever that's fine,'" she noted. "What I wanted to say is, 'Uh, is it because I'm broke? Let's be real.'"
Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, opened up about her financial situation. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s," she revealed on a recent episode of her podcast.
"All my costars were making investments. They were buying properties," Spelling said. "They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all."
The mother-of-five — who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her estranged partner, 57 — also labeled herself a "hoarder."
"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling said of her habit of keeping sentimental items. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"