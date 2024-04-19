Tori Spelling Slams Andy Cohen for Not Casting Her on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'Is It Because I’m Broke?'

"I'm like, I don't know," Spelling said in response to a fan mentioning how she would be a perfect candidate.

"Once I asked Andy Cohen, who I love and have known forever, been on his show many times. He was like, 'Yeah, we keep getting this question,'" the Mystery Girls actress explained. "And I'm like, 'So, Andy, what's the answer?' He was like, 'Ehh, I don't know. You and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I can't see it.'"