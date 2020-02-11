trending in REALITY TV
- Kailyn Lowry Admits Fourth Pregnancy 'Hasn't Been Easy'
- Peter Weber Tells Contestant He’s Falling In Love With Her!
- Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Attends Father-Daughter Dance With Aubree!
- NeNe Leakes' 'RHOA' Paychecks Getting Cut Amid Her Feud With Kenya Moore
- Reza Farahan Gives Update On His Relationship With Mercedes 'MJ' Javid
It’s bound to be a battle of the reality stars when Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen competes against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars on an upcoming episode of Family Feud.
View this post on Instagram
All new Jeff Lewis Live with @bravoandy @krista_llamas on @radioandysxm Channel 102
A post shared by Jeff Lewis (@jljefflewis) on
View this post on Instagram
These ladies had me laughing all day and then took me out for my birthday in NYC 🍎❤️😍
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
We are coming for you @theprettymess ✈️ #chicagothemusical #broadway ⭐️
A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to one of the kindest, funniest people I know. Your spirit is infectious, your laughter contagious and your kindness infinite. I love being able to laugh our asses off together. 😂 Wishing you a very happy birthday @kylerichards18 can’t wait to celebrate with you! Love you! 🎂❤️✨🎈🎉
A post shared by Dorit Kemsley (@doritkemsley) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to this beautiful woman @garcelle even more beautiful on the inside. I met her many many years ago one of our first jobs together in tv. So much respect for this classy strong compassionate friend. Garcelle you are a true gem of a friend. Have an amazing birthday and you are ageless girl & I love you💕💕💕
A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ＥＲＩＫＡ ＪＡＹＮＥ (@theprettymess) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!