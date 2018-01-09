Dakota Johnson Side-Eyes Angelina Jolie As She Snubs Jennifer Aniston At The Golden Globes

Naturally, audiences wanted to see Angelina’s face when her ex Brad Pitt’s ex Jennifer took the stage to present an award.

And boy, the First They Killed My Father director did not disappoint. She quickly looked down when the Friends star, who was still married to Brad when sparks started flying between him and Angelina, took the stage with comedienne Carol Burnett.

But even before the cameramen could really process the shade, Dakota beat them to the jump—as they caught her side-eyeing Angelina’s reaction instead!

Of course, social media had a lot to say about Dakota’s reaction to the situation. Notably, “I’m actually Dakota Johnson watching Angelina Jolie ignore Jennifer Aniston,” @mgaywatson tweeted.

And @MickeGuyton topped that with, “She is all things and her sippin the tea is EV-ER-Y-THANG. She was over there like [staring eyes emoji]."