OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Brad Pitt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon Spotted on Romantic Stroll in California in Rare Outing

bradpittinesderamonbeachstrollpp
Source: Mega
By:

May 3 2024, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are still going strong.

On Monday, April 29, the loved-up duo was spotted with their arms wrapped around each other while strolling on the beach in Santa Barbara, Calif., during a rare joint sighting.

Article continues below advertisement
bradpittinesderamonbeachstroll
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon took a romantic beach stroll.

In the photos, Pitt, 60, rocked a pair of cream linen pants, a white button-up and matching sunglasses. Ramon, 32, also looked casual in a white, flowy dress paired with white sneakers and a dark green puffer vest as the duo sipped on coffee.

The adorable date comes nearly two months after the jewelry designer finalized her divorce from Paul Wesley, whom she was married to for two years. Now, she and the Fight Club actor have taken their romance to the next level after first being linked in 2022.

"Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines," an insider spilled about his post Angelina Jolie love affair.

Article continues below advertisement
bradpittinesderamonbeachstroll
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been linked since 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

"He couldn't be happier," a second source said of Pitt. "With Ines, he found his spark again. It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy."

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's contentious divorce from the Wanted actress, 48, with whom she shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year- old twins Knox and Vivienne, had taken a toll on him. Especially due to the strain on the relationship with his kids.

"He’s drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either," an insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
bradpittinesderamonbeachstroll
Source: Mega

Brad Pitt has been 'drained' from his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie.

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement

"They see him often and they text," the source explained. "Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him. Viv did, too, for a while. But in the past few years, she’s distanced herself — working with Angelina on the play was a huge part of that."

While Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, the former couple have continued to fight over assets for years, specifically their Miraval winery. The legal battle also brought about allegations of the Fury actor allegedly being abusive toward her and their children.

"The long-drawn drama with Angelina used to really get to him, especially the custody drama and abuse allegations," the insider claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
bradpittinederamonbeach
Source: Mega

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been very stressful for him to have to defend over and over again. But since things don't seem to change, he's trying to move on with his life," the source added.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

E! News obtained the photos of Pitt and Ramon.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.