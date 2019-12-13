Ariel Winter has got a new man! The actress was spotted getting close to Dumplin’ star Luke Benward during a dinner date at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on December 11.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Ariel Winter has got a new man! The actress was spotted getting close to Dumplin’ star Luke Benward during a dinner date at Delilah’s in West Hollywood on December 11.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!