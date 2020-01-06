Ashley and Justin met at church in 2009 and waited to have sex until after they got married in 2010. "Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication. Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily. All those things were there. I wasn't worried about, What's sex gonna be like with him? It was more, Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?" she explained to Elle.