trending in NEWS
- Stars Celebrate Valentine’s Day With IGNITE Bash in L.A.
- Tickets For Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial At Staples Center Go On Sale
- Inside Khloe Kardashian’s Adorable Valentine’s Day Celebration With Daughter True
- Celebrities Spotted Out and About – Week of February 14th
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Confirms Hopper Will Return
Ayesha Curry showed off her amazing body in a bright orange bikini while on vacation with husband Steph Curry on Friday, February 14. The cookbook author smooched her beau’s cheek in the sweet snapshot she shared to Instagram Stories.
View this post on Instagram
Actual footage of me doing... something. Thought it was dancing but alas 🤦🏽♀️. Sometimes you’ve just gotta laugh at yourself. Also my siblings arguing in the background have me hollering. Doesn’t matter if it’s 95’ or 2020 some things just never change 😂
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
Selfies with the big girl. Can’t believe our babies are 7,4 and 1... what?! @stephencurry30
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
Forager-esque 🤍🤎 “tek yuh purse off a di floor nah man”
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- ayesha curry
- Steph Curry
Sound off in the comments below!