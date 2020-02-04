trending in NEWS
- Madonna Asks Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To Move Into Her NYC Apartment
- Justin Bieber Says Security Had To Check For A Pulse During His Drug Binges
- Wendy Williams Blasts Beyoncé & Jay-Z For Sitting During National Anthem
- Cardi B & More Attend Wayne Boich and Bruce Beal’s A-List Super Bowl Party
- ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Sydney Responds To Claim That She Lied About Being Bullied
Ayesha Curry posted a hilarious clip of herself trying to replicate Aaliyah‘s “Try Again” music video on Instagram on Tuesday, February 4. The cookbook author wore leather pants, a black crop top and boots as she busted a move while her siblings argued in the background.
View this post on Instagram
Actual footage of me doing... something. Thought it was dancing but alas 🤦🏽♀️. Sometimes you’ve just gotta laugh at yourself. Also my siblings arguing in the background have me hollering. Doesn’t matter if it’s 95’ or 2020 some things just never change 😂
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A little 📷 fun while we wait for the braids to dry.
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
Selfies with the big girl. Can’t believe our babies are 7,4 and 1... what?! @stephencurry30
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- ayesha curry
Sound off in the comments below!