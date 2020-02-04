"I'm trying to teach them self-care is important at an early age. That wasn't something I was taught so I had to learn it on the fly. People forget to take care of themselves and the world moves so fast these days. It's important for me to teach them that it's okay to have a minute to themselves. I was in a space where I had three kids in six years and I forgot about myself. I'm finally getting back to a space now where I'm remembering it's okay to take a minute. I just want to make sure they know that from a young age that it's not selfish to want to better yourself, to take care of yourself, or to make yourself feel good," she said.