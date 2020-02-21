Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

“See you in five years,” he joked. “I set myself up for that one, didn’t I? I better make it now.” He also told Good Morning America that he didn’t think his battle with addiction would contribute to the end of his marriage. “I didn’t want to get divorced, I didn’t want to be a divorced person, I really didn’t want to be a split family with my children,” he shared. “It upset me because it meant I wasn’t who I thought I was and that was so painful and so disappointing. In myself.”