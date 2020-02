Photo credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ben and Jen have successfully coparented their kids since their split, and he hasn't been shy about giving her credit where credit is due. "She's wonderful. Somebody's the mother of your kids, they're going to be the most important, central part in your life, and that's good," he said on the Today show in March 2019. "I hope I'm a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard. I'm lucky they've got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible. Dads are so important to kids, and it's our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives," he added.